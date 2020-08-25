Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- August 25, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

VY T. Rower Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth Advisor (IAXAX): 1.27% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. IAXAX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. With annual returns of 11.23% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Matthews China Small Companies Investor (MCSMX): 1.42% expense ratio and 1% management fee. MCSMX is a Pacific Rim - Equity fund, which usually invest in companies with a big presence in the export-focused markets of Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and Korea. MCSMX, with annual returns of 18.73% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Vanguard Tax-Managed Cap Appreciation Admiral (VTCLX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VTCLX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. VTCLX has an expense ratio of 0.09%, management fee of 0.08%, and annual returns of 10.61% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

