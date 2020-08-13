Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- August 13, 2020
If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.
Harbor Capital Appreciation Institutional (HACAX): 0.66% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. HACAX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. HACAX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 16.62%.
Baird Midcap Investor (BMDSX) is a stand out amongst its peers. BMDSX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 11.27%, expense ratio of 1.07% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Janus Henderson Global Technology S (JATSX): 1.19% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, JATSX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With a five-year annual return of 23.1%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.
