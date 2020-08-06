Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- August 06, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth R (RRBGX): 1.22% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. RRBGX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 15.58% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

VY T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth Investor (IAXIX) is a stand out amongst its peers. IAXIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With five-year annualized performance of 11.78%, expense ratio of 0.77% and management fee of 0.74%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Victory Munder Small Cap Growth I (MIGSX): 1.15% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. MIGSX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. With a five-year annual return of 10.93%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

