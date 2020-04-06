Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?- April 06, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider VY T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth S2 (IAXTX). IAXTX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.18%, management fee of 0.74%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.2%.

MSIF Global Franchise I (MSFAX). Expense ratio: 0.91%. Management fee: 0.76%. MSFAX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. This fund has managed to produce a robust 12.51% over the last five years.

AQR Large Cap Defensive Style N (AUENX): 0.65% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. AUENX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 13.1% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

