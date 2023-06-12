Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Oppenheimer Discovery Y (ODIYX) has a 0.78% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. ODIYX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. With yearly returns of 10.14% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

JPMorgan Growth Advantage A (VHIAX): 1.04% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. VHIAX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 13.41% over the last five years, VHIAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth Adviser (TADGX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TADGX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. TADGX has an expense ratio of 0.9%, management fee of 0.48%, and annual returns of 11.5% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.