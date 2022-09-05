Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

T. Rowe Price Health Sciences I (THISX) has a 0.65% expense ratio and 0.63% management fee. THISX is classified as a Sector - Health fund. Healthcare is one of the biggest sectors of the American economy, and these kinds of mutual funds provide a great opportunity to invest in this industry. With yearly returns of 12.16% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Hartford Dividend & Growth R5 (HDGTX) is a stand out amongst its peers. HDGTX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 11.58%, expense ratio of 0.72% and management fee of 0.6%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Dreyfus Fund (DREVX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. DREVX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. DREVX has an expense ratio of 0.7%, management fee of 0.65%, and annual returns of 14.21% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Get Your Free (DREVX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (HDGTX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (THISX): Fund Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.