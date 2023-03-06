Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Bridgeway Small Cap Value N (BRSVX). BRSVX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.83%, management fee of 0.61%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 13.47%.

Dreyfus Appreciation Fund Y (DGYGX): 0.59% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. DGYGX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. DGYGX, with annual returns of 10.79% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock R2 (MIRGX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MIRGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. MIRGX has an expense ratio of 0.96%, management fee of 0.33%, and annual returns of 11.61% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.