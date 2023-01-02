Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Fidelity Select Health Care Services (FSHCX): 0.71% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. FSHCX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. With annual returns of 14.36% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock R2 (MIRGX) is a stand out amongst its peers. MIRGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 13.08%, expense ratio of 0.96% and management fee of 0.33%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Neuberger Berman Guardian Adviser (NBGUX). Expense ratio: 1.17%. Management fee: 0.88%. Five year annual return: 11.65%. NBGUX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (FSHCX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (MIRGX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (NBGUX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.