Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

MainStay MAP Fund R1 (MAPRX) has a 0.86% expense ratio and 0.66% management fee. MAPRX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 12.7% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Eagle Capital Appreciation I (HRCIX): 0.7% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. HRCIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 13.92% over the last five years, HRCIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Fidelity Advisor Global Commodity Stock M (FFGTX): 1.48% expense ratio and 0.67% management fee. FFGTX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With a five-year annual return of 11.35%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.



