Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

PGIM QMA Large Cap Core Equity A (PTMAX): 0.72% expense ratio and 0.35% management fee. PTMAX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 12.18% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

DFA US Large Cap Growth Institutional (DUSLX): 0.18% expense ratio and 0.15% management fee. DUSLX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. DUSLX, with annual returns of 13.97% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

ClearBridge Large Cap Value I (SAIFX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. SAIFX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. SAIFX has an expense ratio of 0.59%, management fee of 0.48%, and annual returns of 10.07% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

