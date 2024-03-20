Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

JPMorgan Intrepid Advantage I (JIISX): 0.39% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. JIISX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. JIISX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 14.14%.

T.Rowe Price Integrated Glb Eq (TQGEX) is a stand out amongst its peers. TQGEX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. With five-year annualized performance of 11.5%, expense ratio of 0.75% and management fee of 0.54%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Fidelity Advisor Energy Fund M (FAGNX): 1.27% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FAGNX is classified as a Sector - Energy mutual fund. Throughout the massive global energy sector, these funds hold a wide range of quickly changing and vitally important industries. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.97% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (FAGNX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (JIISX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (TQGEX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.