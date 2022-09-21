Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

JPMorgan Intrepid Advantage I (JIISX): 0.39% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. JIISX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. JIISX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.61%.

Calvert Global Energy Solutions I (CAEIX) is a stand out amongst its peers. CAEIX is a Sector - Energy mutual fund, which encompasses a wide range of vastly changing and vitally important industries throughout this massive global sector. With five-year annualized performance of 11.55%, expense ratio of 0.99% and management fee of 0.87%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Rydex Nova A (RYANX): 1.48% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. RYANX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.97% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.