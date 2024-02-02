Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Fidelity Advisor Technology M (FATEX): 1.22% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FATEX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. FATEX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 25.81%.

VY T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth Investor (IAXIX): 0.78% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. IAXIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 13.49% over the last five years, IAXIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

AQR Large Cap Multi Style R6 (QCERX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. QCERX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. QCERX has an expense ratio of 0.3%, management fee of 0.25%, and annual returns of 14.18% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

