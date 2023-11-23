Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

GMO Quality VI (GQLOX) has a 0.4% expense ratio and 0.39% management fee. GQLOX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 12.51% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Deutsche Science and Technology A (KTCAX). Expense ratio: 0.91%. Management fee: 0.45%. KTCAX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. This fund has managed to produce a robust 14.37% over the last five years.

JPMorgan Large Cap Growth C (OLGCX): 1.43% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. OLGCX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 14.2% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

