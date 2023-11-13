Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Fidelity Select Insurance (FSPCX). Sector - Finance funds offer a stable, diversified approach to investing that focuses on the financial industry, an infamously large, complex, and heavily-regulated space. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.81%, management fee of 0.53%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 13.23%.

Matthews Asia Small Companies (MSMLX). Expense ratio: 1.32%. Management fee: 1%. MSMLX is a Pacific Rim - Equity fund, which usually invest in companies with a big presence in the export-focused markets of Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and Korea. This fund has managed to produce a robust 13.19% over the last five years.

T. Rowe Price All-Cap Opportunities Fund (PRWAX). Expense ratio: 0.79%. Management fee: 0.64%. Five year annual return: 14.86%. PRWAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (FSPCX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (PRWAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (MSMLX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.