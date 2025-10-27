Are These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Ready to Rebound?

While 2025 has seen a plethora of stocks post explosive gains, several high-flyers just got a bit of a wake-up call. Below, we’ll detail three stocks that have been among the most impressive in the market that have just taken big haircuts. Shifting national defense priorities, evolving telecommunication technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) data centers are among their key drivers.

Could these names be in store for a rebound, or might they keep trending in the wrong direction? Using Wall Street price target data, we’ll try to answer these questions below.

Analysts Slant Toward Reserved Recovery in MP Materials

First up is a company that few would have picked to be up more than 500% at one point in 2025; MP Materials (NYSE: MP). The stock exploded by 51% on July 10, as the U.S. Department of Defense announced an investment in the firm. MP is the United States’ only significant producer of rare-earth magnets, critical space and defense technology materials. The Trump administration is looking to strengthen the country’s rare-earth position as China works to restrict access to these resources. MP Materials shares eventually rose to just under $99, doubling after the July 10 spike. However, they have crashed by around 28% since that high to just under $71.

After this drop, the MarketBeat consensus price target on MP of $77.80 implies around 10% upside potential. Still, the range of forecasts is pretty broad. Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. project shares will go to $64, representing an additional downside of nearly 10%. The stock also holds several $69 targets, implying slight downside. Meanwhile, Bank of America’s lofty $112 target suggests that the stock will surge past previous highs, generating upside of nearly 58%.

Analysts seem to be leaning toward a measured recovery in MP shares.

Wall Street on AST SpaceMobile: The Correction Could Compound

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) has indisputably been one of the most significant standout stocks of 2025. The firm is working to deploy its low-earth-orbit (LEO) satellites to provide mobile internet coverage to every corner of the planet. In mid-October, shares closed at their highest level of just under $96, putting the stock up more than 350% in 2025. However, things have taken a big step in the wrong direction. On Oct. 24, AST SpaceMobile closed at just under $74, marking a steep 23% drop from its highs.

The rise and fall of the stock are both driven by understandable reasons.

The company has entered commercial agreements with some of the world’s largest telecom companies, like AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), providing a huge potential customer base. However, the stock was also valued at nearly $35 billion while generating less than $5 million in revenue in the last 12 months.

Analysts still see substantial room for shares to fall. The MarketBeat consensus price target of just over $45 implies nearly 39% downside potential. Additionally, ASTS’s most bullish recent target of $60 implies almost 19% downside. Analysts view AST SpaceMobile shares as overvalued, even after their precipitous decline.

ALAB May Be in Store for +25% Recovery After Massive Drop

Last up is Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB). This company has become prominent due to its relationship with the almighty NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA). Specifically, the firm has been selling its retimers with NVIDIA’s Blackwell servers. Retimers reamplify degraded data signals, allowing data to travel reliably between distant server components. In 2025, shares closed at nearly $252 through mid-September, marking a 90% gain.

However, Astera Labs has taken an enormous tumble, falling to approximately $165, down nearly 35% from its high.

The MarketBeat-tracked consensus price target of around $162 implies a 2% downside in shares. However, the majority of recent targets are far more optimistic. For example, among forecasts updated since the beginning of September, the average target is just over $207. This figure implies around 26% upside potential. Additionally, the most bearish recent target of $155 implies only around 6% downside. In contrast, the most recent bullish target of $230 means a 39% upside.

Analysts Eye ALAB Recovery, ASTS Could See Further Weakness

Among these three stocks, analysts evidently have the most faith in Astera Labs' ability to rebound.

Meanwhile, analysts appear solidly mixed on MP Materials, with a moderate bent to the upside. On the other hand, their outlook on AST SpaceMobile is decidedly negative at this point.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.