(1:00) - Insider Buying In Semiconductors: Is It A Good Sign To Invest?

(8:20) - Nvidia’s Recent Slow Down: Understanding Valuations In The Current Market

(14:40) - Breaking Down Intel, Micron and AMD: Which One Is The Right Choice?

(26:10) - Are ETFs The Best Way To Get Into The Semiconductor Industry?

(31:35) - Episode Roundup: INTC, NVDA, MU, AMD, AMAT, LRCX, TXN, TSM, AVGO, SOXX, SMH

Welcome to Episode #249 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Senior Strategist, Kevin Cook, to take a look at the semiconductor industry and whether the corporate insiders are still diving in to buy shares even with the big rally.

The semiconductors have been one of the best performing industries in 2020.

The iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX has jumped 41% year-to-date, outpacing the NASDAQ, which is up 34% and the S&P 500, up 12%.

But the semiconductors have been hot for years.

The iShares Semiconductor ETF is up 291% over the last 5 years versus 134% for the NASDAQ.

Who Are the Insiders?

They are the top management officials such as the CEO, the CFO, the General Counsel, and the Board of Directors.

Even though they usually already have plenty of shares of stock in their companies, insiders will buy for one reason: they’re greedy. They like a deal and they like to make money.

With the big rally this year, do any insiders see a deal in the semiconductors?

Are the Insiders Buying the Semiconductor Stocks?

1. Intel INTC is one of the few semiconductors whose shares are actually still down for the year. They’ve fallen 23% year-to-date. In the last 5 years, they’re up just 32% versus 70% for the S&P 500. With a forward P/E of 9.4, are any insiders finding a deal?

2. NVIDIA Corp. NVDA is one of the semiconductor superstars. Shares are up 120% year-to-date and 1551% over the last 5 years. The NASDAQ, by comparison, has risen just 134% over that same 5-year period. With a forward P/E of 54, it’s also one of the most expensive on a P/E basis. Do the insiders still see further upside?

3. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD has become a darling of the Street in 2020. Shares are up 85% year-to-date but an astounding 2359% over the last 5 years. It’s far from cheap with a forward P/E of 70. Is it too hot to handle by the insiders?

4. Micron Technology MU is in the memory segment of the industry. Shares have “only” gone up 18.9% year-to-date but are up 212% over the last 5 years. That is out performing the NASDAQ, which gained 134% during that time. Micron is trading with a forward P/E of just 23. Do the insiders see a deal?

What else do you need to know about the semiconductor insiders buying their stock?

Listen to this week’s podcast to find out.

