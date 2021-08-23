Are Texas Roadhouse, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TXRH) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) has had a rough three months with its share price down 8.9%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Texas Roadhouse's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Texas Roadhouse is:

18% = US$195m ÷ US$1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.18 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Texas Roadhouse's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To start with, Texas Roadhouse's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 14%. Needless to say, we are quite surprised to see that Texas Roadhouse's net income shrunk at a rate of 3.1% over the past five years. Therefore, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

As a next step, we compared Texas Roadhouse's performance with the industry and discovered the industry has shrunk at a rate of 7.1% in the same period meaning that the company has been shrinking its earnings at a rate lower than the industry. While this is not particularly good, its not particularly bad either.

NasdaqGS:TXRH Past Earnings Growth August 23rd 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is TXRH fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Texas Roadhouse Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Looking at its three-year median payout ratio of 50% (or a retention ratio of 50%) which is pretty normal, Texas Roadhouse's declining earnings is rather baffling as one would expect to see a fair bit of growth when a company is retaining a good portion of its profits. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Moreover, Texas Roadhouse has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 45%. Regardless, the future ROE for Texas Roadhouse is predicted to rise to 23% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Texas Roadhouse has some positive aspects to its business. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

