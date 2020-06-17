Are Technology Earnings Poised To Outperform?

The global pandemic created enormous headwinds to growth for a global economy that was already struggling.

Despite the recent bounce-back in equities and improvements in the economic data, COVID related headwinds will remain in place, negatively impacting EPS growth and share buybacks for years to come.

The COVID pandemic has accelerated the adoption of technology solutions, a trend we expect to see continue as additional thematic tailwinds support future growth opportunities and new disruptive technologies take hold.

Coming into 2020, growth had already been elusive for years in much of the global economy. For investors, this meant that stock price appreciation was increasingly reliant on multiple expansion and the financial engineering of share buybacks, while those areas that generated genuine growth enjoyed even greater share price tailwinds. As is often the case, in 2020 the global economy got exactly what it was least prepared to handle in the form of a health crisis which led to a record-breaking economic crisis. Demand in some sectors fell by nearly 100% almost overnight while some, particularly those in technology-related areas, were relatively unharmed or even benefited from the lockdowns as consumers and businesses embraced technology-led solutions at an accelerated pace.

2019-2021 EPS expectations point to minimal growth for the S&P 500

Corporate earnings, considered the mother’s milk of equity prices, have been hit hard in many sectors following the pandemic-induced lockdowns. As the economic engine of consumer and corporate spending slowed to a near stall, earnings expectations for the equity barometer that is the S&P 500 fell precipitously. At the start of 2020, the consensus EPS forecast for the S&P 500 was $177.77 for CY 2020, up from $162.35 in 2019, which at the time reflected some global growth and benefits associated with the inking of the US-China phase one trade resolution in late 2019. As the pandemic spread rapidly in March, took full residence in April and most of May, earnings expectations for the S&P 500 continued to decline. Exiting May 2020, S&P 500 EPS expectations fell to roughly $128 per share, down almost 28% from where it entered the year.

As dour as that forecast is, it is predicated on earnings for S&P 500 companies rebounding 21% in the second half of the year. While we hate to throw a wet blanket on things, the jury is still out on how quickly the consumer (you know, the primary economic engine responsible for around 70% of GDP in the US) will return to pre-COVID spending habits. With roughly 40 million filing for new initial jobless claims over the last ten weeks and the April Personal Income & Spending report revealing wages & salaries declined 8% following March’s 3.5% fall off, we would argue it’s a safe assumption that we are not looking at a V-shaped recovery in consumer spending despite any pent-up demand from the lockdowns.

When asked by pundits on various financial shows how we’re valuing the stock market, our answer has been to look through 2020 and focus on 2021 when the pandemic will hopefully be less of a factor. At first blush, some would quickly point out how the consensus view has the S&P 500 rising more than 28% year over year in 2021. Wow! But as we have often found, context is key and in this case, we come to find EPS expectations for the S&P 500 between 2019-2021 are up less than 1%. In other words, no EPS growth over the three-year (!) period.

If we accept the long-touted truth that profit growth is the mother’s milk for stock prices, where are investors to turn, particularly at a time when cash-strapped companies will be less likely to engage in the kind of EPS-boosting share buybacks we saw prior to the pandemic?

Technology earnings poised to outperform

First, we’d point out that this “truth” is for the S&P 500, and as investors, particularly thematic ones, we don’t buy the broader market. Second, as thematic investors, we focus on identifying structural changes that alter consumer and business behavior and lead to business model disruption. Some companies identify and capitalize on that disruption, and their investors reap the rewards of stronger revenue, EPS, and cash flow growth. Some companies are slow to respond, while others miss the changing landscape almost entirely. Third, we favor companies that are poised to grow their EPS faster than the stock market.

There are many drivers of thematics and structural change, technology is one that reverberates across most if not all of them in one way or another. While consensus 2020 EPS expectations for the tech sector have fallen along with the other sectors tracked by the S&P 500, tech is still expected to deliver positive EPS growth this year and better than 15% EPS growth in 2021. Some simple math tells us the tech sector is expected to grow its 2019-2021 EPS by more than 16% vs. the less than 1% EPS growth found with the S&P 500. The difference in expectations can also be seen in the difference between the performance of the S&P 500, which is down over 3% YTD, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, which is up nearly 14% YTD and the Nasdaq Composite which is up over 10% YTD.

Technology-led disruptive innovation will drive further structural changes

In the coming weeks, we will zero in on those technologies and the companies behind them or leveraging the structural changes that are altering how consumers and businesses shop, transact, consume content, communicate, and travel as well as the devices they use - Amazon (AMZN), Shopify (SHOP), PayPal (PYPL), Square (SQ), Facebook (FB), Zoom Video Technologies (ZM), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT), Netflix (NFLX), Spotify (SPOT). There are also those companies that form the connective tissue that allow for all that digital activity, including Comcast (CMCSA), Equinix (EQIX), Ericsson (ERIC),

Technologies such as 5G, augmented and virtual reality, robotics, cloud, drones, organic light-emitting diodes, cryptocurrencies, and autonomous vehicles will further disrupt existing business models in the years to come. Companies implementing or leveraging these game-changers include Qualcomm (QCOM), InterDigital (IDCC), Skyworks (SWKS), Broadcom (AVGO), NVIDIA (NVDA), Vuziz (VUZI), Lumentum (LITE), iRobot (IRBT), AeroVironment (AVAV), Accuray (ARAY), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Ambarella (AMBA), Universal Display (OLED), Acuity Brands (AYI), and Nikola (NKLA) to name more than a few.

While we enjoy the benefits and convenience of technology, be it to shop from anywhere on the device of our choosing, see who is at the door via a camera doorbell, or store our personal information in the digital stratosphere, we increasingly run the risk of being attacked and having our privacy violated. This will drive companies, organizations, and governments to spend on cybersecurity from companies like CrowdStrike (CRWD), Ping Identity (PING), F5 Networks (FFIV) and Palo Alto Networks (PAWN), while individuals shore up their identity protection with NortonLifeLock (NLOK) and similar services.

There is a lot to cover, and we will break it down into digestible pieces while discussing these structural changes and the companies best positioned to reap the benefits of them in the weeks and months to come.

