Are Tax Refunds Available to Working Teens?

If your teen held a job or worked a side gig as a 1099 contractor last year, they may have to file federal and state income tax returns by April 18, 2023. As a parent, you might be wondering if your teen is entitled to one of the perks that often comes with being an adult: receiving a tax refund.

Teens & Taxes: If Your Teen Made This Much Money, They Need To File Taxes

Find: 3 Ways Smart People Save Money When Filing Their Taxes

As with adults, if your teen paid more in withholding taxes throughout the year than they were supposed to, they will get money back from the IRS after filing their tax returns. The IRS does not report to the public on taxes paid or owed by children or teenagers, unfortunately. So there are no public records of whether most teens receive a tax refund or how much that amount might be, on average.

Teens typically miss out on many of the tax credits and deduction many adults might often enjoy, such as the child tax credit, deductions for state and local taxes, mortgage interest deductions and credits or deductions related to energy efficient home improvements. For this reason, it might not be as common for a teen to receive a tax refund.

Teenagers don’t usually claim dependents on their W-4 forms, either, when they set up their withholding taxes for a job. That means they probably aren’t having as much money taken out of their paychecks as their parents are, which also reduces the likelihood of a tax refund for teens.

Take Our Poll: How Much of a Tax Refund Do You Expect in 2023?

More: Buying Your Teen a Car? Experts Offer Advice

However, the only way to know for sure if your teen will receive a tax refund in 2023 — or if they owe additional tax money to the IRS — is to file their tax returns. If your teen is receiving a refund, you will want to make sure they have a bank account established in their name to receive direct deposit of their refund. The IRS is urging taxpayers to use direct deposit as the fastest, easiest, most secure way to receive their tax refund.

This story has been updated with additional information.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Are Tax Refunds Available to Working Teens?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.