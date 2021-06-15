Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In WNS (Holdings) Limited's NYSE:WNS) Stock?

WNS (Holdings)'s (NYSE:WNS) stock is up by a considerable 9.3% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to WNS (Holdings)'s ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for WNS (Holdings) is:

15% = US$103m ÷ US$684m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.15 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of WNS (Holdings)'s Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To start with, WNS (Holdings)'s ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 16%. This certainly adds some context to WNS (Holdings)'s moderate 18% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared WNS (Holdings)'s net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 13% in the same period.

NYSE:WNS Past Earnings Growth June 15th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is WNS (Holdings) fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is WNS (Holdings) Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that WNS (Holdings)'s performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

