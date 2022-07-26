Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.'s NYSE:EL) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Estée Lauder Companies' (NYSE:EL) stock increased significantly by 5.3% over the past week. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Estée Lauder Companies' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Estée Lauder Companies is:

48% = US$3.4b ÷ US$7.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.48.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Estée Lauder Companies' Earnings Growth And 48% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Estée Lauder Companies has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 27% which is quite remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Estée Lauder Companies was able to see a decent net income growth of 19% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Estée Lauder Companies' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 24% in the same period.

NYSE:EL Past Earnings Growth July 26th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is EL fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Estée Lauder Companies Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Estée Lauder Companies has a three-year median payout ratio of 34%, which implies that it retains the remaining 66% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Estée Lauder Companies is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 31%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Estée Lauder Companies' future ROE will be 50% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Estée Lauder Companies' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

