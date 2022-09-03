Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.'s NYSE:SQM) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's (NYSE:SQM) stock increased significantly by 6.7% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile is:

59% = US$2.1b ÷ US$3.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.59 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's Earnings Growth And 59% ROE

To begin with, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 16% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's considerable five year net income growth of 24% was to be expected.

We then compared Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 8.9% in the same period.

NYSE:SQM Past Earnings Growth September 3rd 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's significant three-year median payout ratio of 69% (where it is retaining only 31% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

Moreover, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 62% of its profits over the next three years. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 55%.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's performance has been quite good. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

