Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.'s NYSE:RS) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Reliance Steel & Aluminum's (NYSE:RS) stock increased significantly by 27% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Reliance Steel & Aluminum's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Reliance Steel & Aluminum is:

11% = US$578m ÷ US$5.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.11.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To start with, Reliance Steel & Aluminum's ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 13%. This certainly adds some context to Reliance Steel & Aluminum's moderate 9.4% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Reliance Steel & Aluminum's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 21% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NYSE:RS Past Earnings Growth May 28th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is RS fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Reliance Steel & Aluminum Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

In Reliance Steel & Aluminum's case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 23% (or a retention ratio of 77%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Besides, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 24%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Reliance Steel & Aluminum's future ROE will be 11% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Reliance Steel & Aluminum's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

