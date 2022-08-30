Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.'s NASDAQ:RICK) Stock?

RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 17% over the last month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to RCI Hospitality Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for RCI Hospitality Holdings is:

16% = US$38m ÷ US$232m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.16 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of RCI Hospitality Holdings' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To begin with, RCI Hospitality Holdings seems to have a respectable ROE. Be that as it may, the company's ROE is still quite lower than the industry average of 23%. However, the moderate 14% net income growth seen by RCI Hospitality Holdings over the past five years is definitely a positive. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this also provides some context to the earnings growth seen by the company.

We then compared RCI Hospitality Holdings' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 2.9% in the same period.

NasdaqGM:RICK Past Earnings Growth August 30th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is RICK worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether RICK is currently mispriced by the market.

Is RCI Hospitality Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

RCI Hospitality Holdings has a low three-year median payout ratio of 4.7%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 95% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Moreover, RCI Hospitality Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of seven years of paying a dividend.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that RCI Hospitality Holdings' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business at a moderate rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.