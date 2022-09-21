Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Pro-Dex, Inc.'s NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Pro-Dex's (NASDAQ:PDEX) stock increased significantly by 13% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Pro-Dex's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Pro-Dex is:

16% = US$3.9m ÷ US$24m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.16 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Pro-Dex's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

At first glance, Pro-Dex seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, Pro-Dex was able to see a decent growth of 7.8% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Pro-Dex's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 20% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NasdaqCM:PDEX Past Earnings Growth September 21st 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Pro-Dex fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Pro-Dex Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Pro-Dex doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Pro-Dex's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

