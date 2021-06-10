Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc.'s NYSE:PDM) Stock?

Piedmont Office Realty Trust's (NYSE:PDM) stock is up by a considerable 12% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Piedmont Office Realty Trust's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Piedmont Office Realty Trust is:

12% = US$233m ÷ US$1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.12 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Piedmont Office Realty Trust's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, Piedmont Office Realty Trust's ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 5.1% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Piedmont Office Realty Trust was able to see a decent growth of 19% over the last five years.

We then compared Piedmont Office Realty Trust's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 10.0% in the same period.

NYSE:PDM Past Earnings Growth June 10th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is PDM worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether PDM is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Piedmont Office Realty Trust Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 48% (implying that the company retains 52% of its profits), it seems that Piedmont Office Realty Trust is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Piedmont Office Realty Trust is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 43% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Piedmont Office Realty Trust's future ROE will drop to 3.1% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Piedmont Office Realty Trust's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

