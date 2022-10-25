Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.'s NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Old Dominion Freight Line's (NASDAQ:ODFL) stock increased significantly by 8.5% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Old Dominion Freight Line's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Old Dominion Freight Line is:

35% = US$1.2b ÷ US$3.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.35.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Old Dominion Freight Line's Earnings Growth And 35% ROE

First thing first, we like that Old Dominion Freight Line has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 26% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This likely paved the way for the modest 20% net income growth seen by Old Dominion Freight Line over the past five years. growth

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Old Dominion Freight Line's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 8.3% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Old Dominion Freight Line fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Old Dominion Freight Line Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Old Dominion Freight Line's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 9.2% (implying that it retains 91% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Besides, Old Dominion Freight Line has been paying dividends over a period of six years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 12% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 26%) over the same period.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Old Dominion Freight Line's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

