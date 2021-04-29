Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc.'s NASDAQ:OBCI) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Ocean Bio-Chem's (NASDAQ:OBCI) stock increased significantly by 15% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Ocean Bio-Chem's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ocean Bio-Chem is:

24% = US$9.6m ÷ US$40m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.24 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Ocean Bio-Chem's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Ocean Bio-Chem has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, a comparison with the average industry ROE of 24% also portrays the company's ROE in a good light. Given the circumstances, the significant 38% net income growth seen by Ocean Bio-Chem over the last five years is not surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Ocean Bio-Chem's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 12% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqCM:OBCI Past Earnings Growth April 29th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Ocean Bio-Chem is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Ocean Bio-Chem Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Ocean Bio-Chem's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 4.0% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (96%) of its profits. So it looks like Ocean Bio-Chem is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Besides, Ocean Bio-Chem has been paying dividends over a period of four years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Ocean Bio-Chem's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. You can see the 1 risk we have identified for Ocean Bio-Chem by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

