Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In MGP Ingredients, Inc.'s NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock?

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over the last month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study MGP Ingredients' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MGP Ingredients is:

17% = US$113m ÷ US$679m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.17 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of MGP Ingredients' Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To start with, MGP Ingredients' ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 14%. This certainly adds some context to MGP Ingredients' moderate 19% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared MGP Ingredients' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 13% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:MGPI Past Earnings Growth July 21st 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is MGPI fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is MGP Ingredients Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

In MGP Ingredients' case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 17% (or a retention ratio of 83%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Besides, MGP Ingredients has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 8.4% over the next three years.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that MGP Ingredients' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

