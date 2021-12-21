Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Meridian Bioscience, Inc.'s NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock?

Meridian Bioscience's (NASDAQ:VIVO) stock is up by a considerable 10.0% over the past week. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Meridian Bioscience's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Meridian Bioscience is:

22% = US$71m ÷ US$328m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.22 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Meridian Bioscience's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

To start with, Meridian Bioscience's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.7% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for Meridian Bioscience's significant 26% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Meridian Bioscience's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 14% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGS:VIVO Past Earnings Growth December 21st 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Meridian Bioscience fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Meridian Bioscience Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Meridian Bioscience's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth.

