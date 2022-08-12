Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Marathon Oil Corporation's NYSE:MRO) Stock?

Marathon Oil's (NYSE:MRO) stock is up by a considerable 16% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Marathon Oil's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Marathon Oil is:

27% = US$3.1b ÷ US$12b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.27.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Marathon Oil's Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

To begin with, Marathon Oil has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 26%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the impressive five year 36% net income growth seen by Marathon Oil was probably achieved as a result of the high ROE.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 4.3% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

NYSE:MRO Past Earnings Growth August 12th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is MRO worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MRO is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Marathon Oil Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Marathon Oil has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 7.0%, meaning that it has the remaining 93% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like Marathon Oil is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Additionally, Marathon Oil has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 13% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 12%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Marathon Oil's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

