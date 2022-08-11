Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In LGI Homes, Inc.'s NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that LGI Homes' (NASDAQ:LGIH) stock increased significantly by 19% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study LGI Homes' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for LGI Homes is:

27% = US$414m ÷ US$1.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.27 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of LGI Homes' Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that LGI Homes has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 21% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. As a result, LGI Homes' exceptional 33% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing LGI Homes' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 31% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:LGIH Past Earnings Growth August 11th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is LGI Homes fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is LGI Homes Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that LGI Homes doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with LGI Homes' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

