Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Freeport-McMoRan Inc.'s NYSE:FCX) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Freeport-McMoRan's (NYSE:FCX) stock increased significantly by 27% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Freeport-McMoRan's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Freeport-McMoRan is:

22% = US$4.9b ÷ US$23b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.22.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Freeport-McMoRan's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

At first glance, Freeport-McMoRan seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 20% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 38% seen over the past five years by Freeport-McMoRan. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Freeport-McMoRan's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 15% in the same period.

NYSE:FCX Past Earnings Growth January 1st 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is FCX fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Freeport-McMoRan Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Freeport-McMoRan's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 7.3% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (93%) of its profits. So it looks like Freeport-McMoRan is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, Freeport-McMoRan is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 32% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 15%) over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Freeport-McMoRan's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

