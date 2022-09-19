Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Darden Restaurants, Inc.'s NYSE:DRI) Stock?

Darden Restaurants' (NYSE:DRI) stock is up by a considerable 14% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Darden Restaurants' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Darden Restaurants is:

43% = US$955m ÷ US$2.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.43 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Darden Restaurants' Earnings Growth And 43% ROE

First thing first, we like that Darden Restaurants has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 23% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Despite this, Darden Restaurants' five year net income growth was quite low averaging at only 2.9%. This is interesting as the high returns should mean that the company has the ability to generate high growth but for some reason, it hasn't been able to do so. Such a scenario is likely to take place when a company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

We then performed a comparison between Darden Restaurants' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 2.9% in the same period.

NYSE:DRI Past Earnings Growth September 19th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is DRI fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Darden Restaurants Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 45% (or a retention ratio of 55% over the past three years, Darden Restaurants has seen very little growth in earnings as we saw above. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

In addition, Darden Restaurants has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 61% over the next three years. Despite the higher expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Darden Restaurants' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

