Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In CorVel Corporation's NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock?

CorVel's (NASDAQ:CRVL) stock is up by a considerable 12% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on CorVel's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CorVel is:

21% = US$46m ÷ US$220m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.21 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

CorVel's Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

To start with, CorVel's ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 15% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, CorVel was able to see a decent growth of 11% over the last five years.

We then performed a comparison between CorVel's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 13% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:CRVL Past Earnings Growth June 12th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for CRVL? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report

Is CorVel Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with CorVel's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. Our risks dashboard will have the 1 risk we have identified for CorVel.

