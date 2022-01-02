Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Comfort Systems USA, Inc.'s NYSE:FIX) Stock?

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 34% over the last three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Comfort Systems USA's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Comfort Systems USA is:

19% = US$149m ÷ US$772m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.19 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Comfort Systems USA's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To begin with, Comfort Systems USA seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 9.4% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Comfort Systems USA was able to see an impressive net income growth of 21% over the last five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Comfort Systems USA's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 17% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:FIX Past Earnings Growth January 2nd 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is FIX fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Comfort Systems USA Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Comfort Systems USA's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 11%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 89% of its profits. So it looks like Comfort Systems USA is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Besides, Comfort Systems USA has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 9.8%.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Comfort Systems USA's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

