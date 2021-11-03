Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Brunswick Corporation's NYSE:BC) Stock?

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 6.3% over the last week. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Brunswick's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Brunswick is:

32% = US$589m ÷ US$1.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.32 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Brunswick's Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

First thing first, we like that Brunswick has an impressive ROE. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 30%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. Therefore, it looks like the high ROE is what probably supported Brunswick's modest 16% growth over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Brunswick's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 14% in the same period.

NYSE:BC Past Earnings Growth November 3rd 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Brunswick fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Brunswick Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Brunswick has a low three-year median payout ratio of 22%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 78% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Additionally, Brunswick has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 12% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 42% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Brunswick's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

