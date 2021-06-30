Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Applied Materials, Inc.'s NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock?

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 6.4% over the last week. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Applied Materials' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Applied Materials is:

37% = US$4.4b ÷ US$12b (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.37 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Applied Materials' Earnings Growth And 37% ROE

First thing first, we like that Applied Materials has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This likely paved the way for the modest 13% net income growth seen by Applied Materials over the past five years. growth

Next, on comparing Applied Materials' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 16% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:AMAT Past Earnings Growth June 30th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is AMAT fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Applied Materials Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

In Applied Materials' case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 24% (or a retention ratio of 76%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Besides, Applied Materials has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 12% over the next three years. Despite the lower expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Applied Materials' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

