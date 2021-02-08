Are Stocks Overvalued? What the Logic Says

With all the excitement around GameStop (GME), and now the announcement from Tesla (TSLA) that they have bought a massive amount of bitcoin, it is all too easy right now to get caught up in the sensational news stories and ignore what is going on in the real world. Don’t get me wrong; it’s not that the retail traders’ revolution and the rise of crypto aren’t significant. Both stories could prove to be just that, although the odds are stacked against any lasting impact from the GME affair, as I wrote last week, and the complete replacement of conventional currencies by crypto is a long way off -- if it ever comes at all. It’s just that there is one much more immediate issue that should be concerning investors.

The U.S. economy, along with others around the world, has been hit really hard over the last year or so by Covid-related shutdowns and behavior changes. Millions of real people have lost their jobs, and thousands of small businesses have closed. That has led to a great deal of human misery, but it has also, less importantly, led to corporate earnings that have shown negative year-on-year growth for each of the last three quarters.

Meanwhile, stocks have more than recovered their losses from early in the pandemic, leading to valuations that reflect a complete economic recovery at least, and in many cases much more than that. The multiple of forward earnings that purport to factor in the return of normality for the S&P 500 is around twenty-five percent above the long-term average. This is even though unemployment is still high, and the economy is still devastated. Something has to give. Either prices have to fall dramatically, or earnings have to rise to meet expectations.

The good news is that the last few weeks suggests that it will be the latter.

After a wobbly start to earnings season, some blowout results, in particular from big tech and financials, have pulled the average up to where average S&P 500 Q1 2021 earnings are now indicating positive earnings growth over last year’s numbers. Admittedly it is less than two percent growth, and only around sixty percent of companies have reported, so there is plenty of room for that to swing back to the negative, but at least there is now hope.

Of course, results have not been uniform across the spectrum of companies. Two of the S&P’s twelve sectors -- energy and industrials -- are still posting big drops compared to last year and are doing even worse than forecasts coming into earnings season, even though those were pessimistic to begin with. However, earnings in all the other ten sectors have beaten expectations.

Don’t get too carried away with that. As I have pointed out frequently in the past, beating expectations is the norm. On average, over two thirds of companies do it each quarter. However, even in that context, Q1 2021’s beat rates of 81% for EPS and 79% for revenue are impressive. If those percentages hold it would, according to FactSet, be the second-highest percentage of beats in any quarter since they started recording back in 2008.

In part, that is because the analysts underestimated the resiliency and strength of both corporations and consumers. Both of those groups have been buoyed by government stimulus that, while not as much as some might hope for or believe necessary, has staved off the worst of the economic impact for the country as a whole. That has certainly helped, but really this is a story of companies and people doing what they do best: adapting and surviving.

To be honest, my confidence in a good outcome to all of this has been waning for a few weeks now. With all the speculation and massive, ultimately unsupportable gains in unlikely places, it has felt like a bubble about to pop. However, the relevant word there is "felt." Whenever I "feel" something about the market, I remind myself to check the data, and in this case the numbers say something else. Earnings so far this quarter suggest that the gains in the stock market, far from being overly optimistic, are realistic, if actually not a bit pessimistic.

This all suggests that if the market is in a bubble, it is, as Mohamed El-Erian has phrased it recently, a "rational bubble." The speculative trades and high valuations are a function of massive liquidity more than anything, and there is increasing evidence that corporations and consumers are benefitting from that liquidity as well as markets. If that is the case, stocks can keep on climbing, and will do so until something major changes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.