Are Stocks a Buy Heading into the March Fed Meeting?

The Federal Reserve is set to conclude its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivering his typical post-meeting afternoon conference. Markets are pricing in a roughly 85% probability of another 25-bps hike. But with recent banking failures roiling financial markets, will Powell stay the course and pull the trigger on another hike?

Failures across the financial sector including Silicon Valley Bank have roiled global markets. But stocks have rebounded after the Fed guaranteed all uninsured deposits. Further actions to stabilize a worrisome banking sector also helped propel markets in recent days, including a deal involving the UBS UBS purchase of troubled Credit Suisse.

Markets are searching for a positive catalyst to help fuel another leg higher. The Fed taking its foot off the gas would certainly fit the bill. Stocks are typically volatile on the day of a rate-hike decision, so there is potential for a drastic move if the Fed decides to pause.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UBS Group AG (UBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.