Are Spark Energy, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SPKE) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) has had a rough three months with its share price down 16%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Spark Energy's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Spark Energy is:

17% = US$31m ÷ US$176m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.17 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Spark Energy's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

At first glance, Spark Energy seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.5% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. However, for some reason, the higher returns aren't reflected in Spark Energy's meagre five year net income growth average of 2.3%. That's a bit unexpected from a company which has such a high rate of return. Such a scenario is likely to take place when a company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

We then compared Spark Energy's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 5.4% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NasdaqGS:SPKE Past Earnings Growth May 7th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Spark Energy fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Spark Energy Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Spark Energy has a three-year median payout ratio of 86% (implying that it keeps only 14% of its profits), meaning that it pays out most of its profits to shareholders as dividends, and as a result, the company has seen low earnings growth.

Additionally, Spark Energy has paid dividends over a period of six years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Spark Energy has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Spark Energy visit our risks dashboard for free.

