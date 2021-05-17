Are Simulations Plus, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SLP) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

With its stock down 39% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on Simulations Plus' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Simulations Plus is:

6.7% = US$11m ÷ US$161m (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.07 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Simulations Plus' Earnings Growth And 6.7% ROE

On the face of it, Simulations Plus' ROE is not much to talk about. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 6.7%, we may spare it some thought. On the other hand, Simulations Plus reported a moderate 16% net income growth over the past five years. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing Simulations Plus' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 16% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:SLP Past Earnings Growth May 17th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for SLP? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Simulations Plus Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Simulations Plus has a three-year median payout ratio of 46%, which implies that it retains the remaining 54% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Simulations Plus is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of nine years of paying a dividend.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Simulations Plus certainly does have some positive factors to consider. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

