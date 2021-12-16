Are Simulations Plus, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SLP) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

With its stock down 14% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study Simulations Plus' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Simulations Plus is:

5.9% = US$9.8m ÷ US$166m (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.06.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Simulations Plus' Earnings Growth And 5.9% ROE

On the face of it, Simulations Plus' ROE is not much to talk about. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 7.2%, we may spare it some thought. On the other hand, Simulations Plus reported a moderate 14% net income growth over the past five years. Given the slightly low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Simulations Plus' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 14% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:SLP Past Earnings Growth December 16th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Simulations Plus''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Simulations Plus Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 46% (implying that the company retains 54% of its profits), it seems that Simulations Plus is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Simulations Plus has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

In total, it does look like Simulations Plus has some positive aspects to its business. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

