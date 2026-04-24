Are Season-to-Date Metrics Showing Pressure for Vail Resorts?

Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN reported an update on season-to-date ski performance, outlining select operating metrics from the start of the season through April 19, 2026. The results were compared with the prior-year period through April 20, 2025, providing a year-over-year view of how the current season is progressing. The data reflects North American destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas, excluding international operations and remains subject to quarter-end review and adjustments.



Management highlighted that the 2025/2026 winter season has been one of the most challenging on record across the western United States. Record-low snowfall and unusually warm temperatures affected visitation and guest spending. March conditions remained weak, with continued low snowfall and warmer temperatures, leading to softer late-season demand and earlier-than-planned resort closures. The Rockies saw the most significant impact, with visitation declining 25%, adding pressure on overall performance.



Following the news, shares of MTN declined 5.1% during the trading session yesterday.

Metrics Provided by Vail Resorts

The reported metrics showed broad-based declines across key segments. Season-to-date skier visits decreased 14.9% compared with the prior-year period. Total lift revenues, including an allocated portion of season pass revenues, declined 5.6%. Ski school revenues fell 12%, while dining revenues dropped 11.7%. Retail and rental revenues at North American resort and ski area store locations decreased 6.6% compared with the prior-year period.



Vail Resorts now expects fiscal 2026 Resort Reported EBITDA to be at or near the lower end of the guided range issued on March 9, 2026. Persistent weather challenges and lower visitation trends continue to weigh on earnings visibility.



Spring pass sales for the 2026/2027 season have started, with early trends indicating a moderate decline in units sold and a slight decrease in sales dollars through the April deadline. The selling season remains in the early phase, with further clarity expected in the fiscal third-quarter earnings update in June 2026.

MTN’s Share Price Performance



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Shares of Vail Resorts have lost 19.1% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry’s 5% decline. The company’s near-term prospects have been weighed down by challenging weather conditions, with snowfall in the Rockies and Tahoe nearly 60% below last year, affecting early visitation and performance. However, strategic initiatives, redesigned lift ticket programs and accelerated digital transformation to boost guest engagement and efficiency offer potential upside.

MTN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Vail Resorts currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector:



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The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 187.5%, on average. APEI stock has moved up 54.6% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Public Education’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 6.4% and 75%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flexsteel’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS implies growth of 3.8% and 11.5%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Strategic Education STRA currently has a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average. Strategic Education stock has declined 14% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Strategic Education’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 4.1% and 12.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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