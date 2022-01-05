Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Tractor Supply Company's (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Tractor Supply's (NASDAQ:TSCO) stock increased significantly by 20% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Tractor Supply's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Tractor Supply is:

45% = US$912m ÷ US$2.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.45 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Tractor Supply's Earnings Growth And 45% ROE

To begin with, Tractor Supply has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 31% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This likely paved the way for the modest 17% net income growth seen by Tractor Supply over the past five years. growth

We then performed a comparison between Tractor Supply's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 18% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:TSCO Past Earnings Growth January 5th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Tractor Supply is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Tractor Supply Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Tractor Supply has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 28% (or a retention ratio of 72%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Additionally, Tractor Supply has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 29%. As a result, Tractor Supply's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 51% for future ROE.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Tractor Supply's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

