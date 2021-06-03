Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Taylor Morrison Home Corporation's (NYSE:TMHC) Stock?

Taylor Morrison Home's (NYSE:TMHC) stock is up by a considerable 15% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Taylor Morrison Home's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Taylor Morrison Home is:

10% = US$382m ÷ US$3.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.10 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Taylor Morrison Home's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

To start with, Taylor Morrison Home's ROE looks acceptable. Be that as it may, the company's ROE is still quite lower than the industry average of 19%. That being the case, the significant five-year 33% net income growth reported by Taylor Morrison Home comes as a pleasant surprise. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this also does lend some color to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

We then compared Taylor Morrison Home's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 18% in the same period.

NYSE:TMHC Past Earnings Growth June 3rd 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is TMHC worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether TMHC is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Taylor Morrison Home Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Taylor Morrison Home's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business at a moderate rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

