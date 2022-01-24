Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock?

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 29% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Sprouts Farmers Market's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sprouts Farmers Market is:

29% = US$276m ÷ US$968m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.29 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Sprouts Farmers Market's Earnings Growth And 29% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Sprouts Farmers Market has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 11% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This probably laid the groundwork for Sprouts Farmers Market's moderate 17% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Sprouts Farmers Market's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 8.6%.

NasdaqGS:SFM Past Earnings Growth January 24th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for SFM? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Sprouts Farmers Market Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Sprouts Farmers Market doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Sprouts Farmers Market's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

