Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s (NYSE:SSD) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Simpson Manufacturing's (NYSE:SSD) stock increased significantly by 16% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Simpson Manufacturing's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Simpson Manufacturing is:

20% = US$226m ÷ US$1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.20 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Simpson Manufacturing's Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

At first glance, Simpson Manufacturing seems to have a decent ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 20%. This probably goes some way in explaining Simpson Manufacturing's moderate 20% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared Simpson Manufacturing's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 10%.

NYSE:SSD Past Earnings Growth January 10th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is SSD fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Simpson Manufacturing Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Simpson Manufacturing has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 28% (or a retention ratio of 72%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Moreover, Simpson Manufacturing is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 16% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Simpson Manufacturing's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

