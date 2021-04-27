Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Marine Products Corporation's (NYSE:MPX) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Marine Products' (NYSE:MPX) stock increased significantly by 5.4% over the past week. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Marine Products' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Marine Products is:

23% = US$19m ÷ US$85m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.23 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Marine Products' Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

First thing first, we like that Marine Products has an impressive ROE. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 21%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. The high ROE therefore is what most likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 8.6% seen over the past five years by Marine Products.

Next, on comparing Marine Products' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 8.6% in the same period.

NYSE:MPX Past Earnings Growth April 27th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Marine Products is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Marine Products Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Marine Products has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 56%, meaning that it is left with only 44% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, Marine Products has paid dividends over a period of nine years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Marine Products' performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on Marine Products and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

